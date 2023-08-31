Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Sarasota County superintendent to hold ‘Listening Tour’ session Thursday

Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools
Terrance Connor is the new superintendent of Sarasota County Schools(Sarasota County)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are back in session and Superintendent Terrance Connor is continuing his “Listening Tour.”

As part of his transition, Connor is implementing a 100-day plan to get to know the community.

Today, Connor will speak at Riverview High School. There will also be a virtual session held Friday.

  • Thursday, August 31
  • Location: Performing Arts Center at Riverview High School (1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231)
  • Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM
  • Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
  • Friday, September 1
  • Location: Virtual (details to come)
  • Time: 5:30 – 6:30 PM

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
Sarasota Police say stay home, Bayfront flooded
Sarasota Police
Sarasota Police announce road closures due to Idalia
The following roads were reported to be flooded as of 6 a.m.
UPDATE: Bradenton Police release list of flooded roadways
Hurricane Idalia ripped the roof of a Venice business
Winds from Idalia damage roof of downtown Venice Business
Power outage
Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly

Latest News

David Chang enters court Tuesday.
Sentencing for man who struck and killed Pine View student underway
Manasota Key Road washed out
Manasota Key Road remains closed following Hurricane Idalia
price gouging hotline activated
Florida Attorney General urges Floridians to report price gouging after Idalia
City of Sarasota Flooding
First Alert Traffic: A look at Suncoast roads after Idalia