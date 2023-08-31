Sarasota County superintendent to hold ‘Listening Tour’ session Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools are back in session and Superintendent Terrance Connor is continuing his “Listening Tour.”
As part of his transition, Connor is implementing a 100-day plan to get to know the community.
Today, Connor will speak at Riverview High School. There will also be a virtual session held Friday.
- Thursday, August 31
- Location: Performing Arts Center at Riverview High School (1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231)
- Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM
- Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM
- Friday, September 1
- Location: Virtual (details to come)
- Time: 5:30 – 6:30 PM
