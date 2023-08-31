Report storm damage in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County wants to remind its residents that they have an online Self-Reporting Storm Damage system to help collect damage assessments.

Click here, enter your address, select the type of damage and add a photo.

Reporting damage in this system gets the information to county departments quickly and eliminates the need to call it in. The information will help the county compile an extensive list of the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia.

This assists the county with damage assessment information but you should still report damage to your insurance company and FEMA.

