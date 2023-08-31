Advertise With Us
Report storm damage in Charlotte County

Charlotte County
Charlotte County(Charlotte County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County wants to remind its residents that they have an online Self-Reporting Storm Damage system to help collect damage assessments.

Click here, enter your address, select the type of damage and add a photo.

Reporting damage in this system gets the information to county departments quickly and eliminates the need to call it in. The information will help the county compile an extensive list of the damage caused by Hurricane Idalia.

This assists the county with damage assessment information but you should still report damage to your insurance company and FEMA.

