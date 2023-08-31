Manatee County Schools will reopen Thursday, Aug. 31
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:34 PM EDT
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools announced Wednesday that all traditional public schools will reopen Thursday, Aug. 31.
Extra-curricular activities and Extended Day will also resume. Athletic practices and games can resume tomorrow, although some athletic events may be postponed based on the availability of the teams involved.
