SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - David Chang has been sentenced for the death of 13-year-old Lilly Glaubach.

Lilly was riding her bicycle home from school on Aug. 15, 2022 when Chang hit her and fled the scene.

Chang faces 20 years in prison, and 3 years probation.

