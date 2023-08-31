Advertise With Us
Idalia no longer a Tropical Storm

5 p.m. Update
5 p.m. Update(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 5 p.m. on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center announced that Idalia is now post-tropical.

All Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Watches have been discontinued along the coast of North Carolina.

Gradual weakening is forecast through Friday night. Restrengthening is possible over the weekend, and Idalia is expected to transition back to a tropical storm by Saturday.

