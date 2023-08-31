Idalia no longer a Tropical Storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - At 5 p.m. on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center announced that Idalia is now post-tropical.

All Tropical Storm Warnings and Storm Surge Watches have been discontinued along the coast of North Carolina.

Gradual weakening is forecast through Friday night. Restrengthening is possible over the weekend, and Idalia is expected to transition back to a tropical storm by Saturday.

