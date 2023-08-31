Advertise With Us
Idalia now in the Atlantic moving away from the United States

5 AM forecast
From the National Hurricane Center
From the National Hurricane Center(wwsb john scalzi)
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia is in Atlantic today and will move toward Bermuda over the weekend. Idalia remains a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center confirms.

The Storm Surge Warnings and Watches have been discontinued along the Gulf coast of Florida. The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued along the Georgia coast.

Some additional weakening is forecast through tonight, but Idalia is expected to remain a tropical storm while it moves near the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

