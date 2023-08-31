Florida Attorney General urges Floridians to report price gouging after Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody activated Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline in the days before Hurricane Idalia.

If businesses take advantage of Hurricane Idalia’s effects, you are urged to report it. The hotline is there to receive reports of extreme price increases on essential items. State law prohibits storm-related increases on the price of items such as food, water, gas, hotel rooms and other neccessities.

If you suspect price gouging, call 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.

