Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: A look at Suncoast roads after Idalia

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of the roads across the Suncoast are open following flooding in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

Most causeways and major roadways are open. Smaller roads may still be affected. As of this time, this is what we are seeing Thursday morning. Local law enforcement is updating the closures on their social media.

In Sarasota, the Ringling Causeway to St Armands has reopened as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday to traffic.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
Sarasota Police say stay home, Bayfront flooded
Sarasota Police
Sarasota Police announce road closures due to Idalia
The following roads were reported to be flooded as of 6 a.m.
UPDATE: Bradenton Police release list of flooded roadways
Hurricane Idalia ripped the roof of a Venice business
Winds from Idalia damage roof of downtown Venice Business
Power outage
Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly

Latest News

David Chang enters court Tuesday.
Sentencing for man who struck and killed Pine View student Thursday
SRQ Airport is up and running after Idalia
From the National Hurricane Center
Idalia now in the Atlantic moving away from the United States
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 29, 2023