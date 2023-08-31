First Alert Traffic: A look at Suncoast roads after Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Most of the roads across the Suncoast are open following flooding in the wake of Hurricane Idalia.

Most causeways and major roadways are open. Smaller roads may still be affected. As of this time, this is what we are seeing Thursday morning. Local law enforcement is updating the closures on their social media.

In Sarasota, the Ringling Causeway to St Armands has reopened as of 3:30 a.m. Thursday to traffic.

