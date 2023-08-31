Download the Manatee, Sarasota Counties’ 311 apps

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County’s 311 line has been understandably tied up following Hurricane Idalia.

Call volumes have been high. The easiest way for Manatee County residents to get a question answered or submit an issue is through the Manatee 311 app.

The app can be found and downloaded through the App Store or Google Play.

Meanwhile in Sarasota County, you can also download an app for the county’s 311Connect service to submit non-emergency service requests.

