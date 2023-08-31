Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Dog with ‘please help’ note jumps in police car

Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her...
Officials are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. (CNN) - Officials in Wisconsin are searching for the owner of a dog named Lola, who was found with a note on her that read “please help.”

Platteville Police were called to a park last Friday about a dog running loose. She immediately ran up to an officer’s car and hopped right in.

The officer noticed the dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”

The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a...
The dog had a handwritten note attached to her pink collar. It read, “Please help. Take me to a shelter. My name is Lola.”(Source: Facebook/Platteville, WI Police Dept via CNN)

Police are searching for Lola’s owners, so they can figure out what happened.

Lola is up for adoption, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
Sarasota Police say stay home, Bayfront flooded
Sarasota Police
Sarasota Police announce road closures due to Idalia
The following roads were reported to be flooded as of 6 a.m.
UPDATE: Bradenton Police release list of flooded roadways
Hurricane Idalia ripped the roof of a Venice business
Winds from Idalia damage roof of downtown Venice Business
Power outage
Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly

Latest News

Medics and emergency works at the scene of a deadly blaze in downtown Johannesburg Thursday,...
A building fire in Johannesburg kills at least 73 people, many of them homeless, authorities say
City of Sarasota Flooding
First Alert Traffic: A look at Suncoast roads after Idalia
File - Travelers queue up at a United Airlines ticket counter in Denver International Airport...
Travelers should expect lots of company over Labor Day weekend
David Chang enters court Tuesday.
Sentencing for man who struck and killed Pine View student Thursday