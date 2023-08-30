Winds from Idalia damage roof of downtown Venice Business

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - High winds and storm surged affected the Suncoast overnight and in Venice, the roof off a local business was ripped off.

The roof of Troll Music & Venue on Venice Avenue was damaged and parts flew into the roadway overnight.

Venice Public Works cleared debris out of the roadway. Parts of Venice were particularly hard hit during Ian. Venice Theatre’s main building was destroyed in the storm and is still rebuilding. The city says that there was no additional damage done to the structure by Idalia.

