Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Winds from Idalia damage roof of downtown Venice Business

Hurricane Idalia ripped the roof of a Venice business
Hurricane Idalia ripped the roof of a Venice business(City of Venice)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - High winds and storm surged affected the Suncoast overnight and in Venice, the roof off a local business was ripped off.

The roof of Troll Music & Venue on Venice Avenue was damaged and parts flew into the roadway overnight.

Venice Public Works cleared debris out of the roadway. Parts of Venice were particularly hard hit during Ian. Venice Theatre’s main building was destroyed in the storm and is still rebuilding. The city says that there was no additional damage done to the structure by Idalia.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, likely to become major storm
Hurricane Idalia 8 a.m. update
Hurricane Idalia expected to strengthen before Florida hit
The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.
2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide now available
5 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia now a Category 2 Hurricane
8 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to intensify

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
Hurricane Idalia effects felt on Sarasota Bayfront - 10pm Report
Power outage
Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly
Category 4 Hurricane
Hurricane Idalia now a Category 4 Hurricane
Developing Story wwsb generic
Skyway bridge closed, wind speeds reach 50+ MPH