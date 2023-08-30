WATCH: BPD, Manatee lifeguards rescue man in distress near Palma Sola Causeway

BRADENTON Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police officers received a call of a person in distress off the Palma Sola Causeway.

Manatee County Search & Rescue and Manatee County Public Safety Department Beach Patrol Lifeguards. also joined

A lifeguard used a paddleboard to access the boat and determined the person in distress was no longer on the board. Bradenton Police found the man farther down the Causeway and took him for assessment of his injuries.

