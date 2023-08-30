Advertise With Us
US 41 bridges closed in Charlotte County

Beach Road Causeway also closed
WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - The US 41 bridges over the Peace River are CLOSED until further notice due to flooding from Hurricane Idalia.

Storm surge, high tides and excessive rainfall from Hurricane Idalia have caused widespread localized flooding, particularly in coastal areas. These conditions will continue to worsen this morning.

The Beach Road causeway leading to Manasota Key is closed until further notice.

Officials are asking driver to avoid downtown in Punta Gorda where there are reports of flooded roads and disabled vehicles stretching from Cooper Street to Berry Street.

Parts of Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda and Harborview Road and Bayshore Drive in Charlotte Harbor are susceptible to flooding. Hydroplaning incidents have been reported by law enforcement.

Residents and visitors who do not need to travel are advised to remain at home and not drive on roadways. Charlotte County reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH PONDING WATER.

