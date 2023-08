BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The following roads were reported to be flooded as of 6 a.m. Please do not attempt to drive through standing water.

--Virginia Drive south of Manatee Ave

--Riverside Dr E between 18th St E to 21st St E and between 24th St E and Chauncy Ave

--Riverview Blvd W: 26th St to 20th St

--The Palma Sola Causeway

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.