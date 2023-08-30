Tampa International Airport reopens to incoming flights

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa International Airport is reopening to incoming flights at 4 p.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference.

The airport is only reopening to incoming flights at this time. Crews have been working to clear runways and assess damage.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is open, but you must check with your airline before arriving.

