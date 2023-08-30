Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tampa International Airport reopens to incoming flights

Credit: Saul Goodman (@Adam_Krupitzer on Twitter), WTSP
Credit: Saul Goodman (@Adam_Krupitzer on Twitter), WTSP(WCTV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa International Airport is reopening to incoming flights at 4 p.m., Gov. Ron DeSantis said during a press conference.

The airport is only reopening to incoming flights at this time. Crews have been working to clear runways and assess damage.

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is open, but you must check with your airline before arriving.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, likely to become major storm
The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.
2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide now available
Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
Sarasota Police say stay home, Bayfront flooded
Hurricane Idalia 8 a.m. update
Hurricane Idalia expected to strengthen before Florida hit
5 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia now a Category 2 Hurricane

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
Hurricane Idalia effects felt on Sarasota Bayfront - 10pm Report
Power outage
Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly
FEMA releases power outage numbers and restoration crews in the Big Bend area
FEMA announces power outage numbers amid Hurricane Idalia
Cortez boaters prepared for Idalia
Cortez boaters braced themselves for Idalia