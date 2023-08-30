Advertise With Us
Study: Marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies

A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.
A new study found that marijuana users have more toxic heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) – A new study has found marijuana users have more heavy metals in their bodies compared to non-users.

That’s because cannabis has a special property that allows the plant to absorb heavy metals from the soil, as well as potentially harmful chemicals.

While that can be good for cleaning up the environment, it’s worrisome for marijuana users.

Researchers tested around 7,200 people who said they used marijuana in the last 30 days. The subjects had much higher levels of highly toxic substances like cadmium and lead in their blood compared to non-users.

The study’s authors say these heavy metals have been linked to cancer, chronic disease and neurotoxic effects.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.

