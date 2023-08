SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The north bridge to Siesta Key at Siesta Drive is closed due to flooding.

Idalia damaged and/or sank several boats in the Marina Jacks Basin.

N Washington Dr. and John Ringling Blvd. are under several feet of water.

Conditions are expecting to get worse as the day goes on. Stay indoors if possible.

