Sarasota County Schools will reopen Thursday, Aug. 31

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County Schools announced Wednesday that all traditional public schools will reopen Thursday, Aug. 31.

All traditional schools will reopen for normal operations including transportation services, food services and after school activities.

The previously Superintendent Listening Tour meetings slated for Thursday, Aug 31. will both be held as scheduled. That event will be held:

Thursday, August 31

Location : Performing Arts Center at Riverview High School (1 Ram Way, Sarasota, FL 34231)

Employee Meeting: 5:00 – 6:00 PM

Community Meeting: 6:00 – 7:00 PM

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.