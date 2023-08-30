Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the sun rises, residents in the Suncoast will be able to assess damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Florida Power and Light Crews will work to reestablish service to users. As of 4:30 a.m. here are the number of outages per county. This is according to poweroutage.us

Electric Providers for Manatee

Florida Power & Light Company

Outages 3,158

Peace River Electric Coop

Outages 67

Electric Providers for Sarasota

Florida Power & Light Company

Outages 8,556

Peace River Electric Coop

Outages

38

Electric Providers for Charlotte

Florida Power & Light Company

Outages 1,908

Lee County Electric Coop

Outages 0

Electric Providers for Desoto

Florida Power & Light Company

Outages 700

Peace River Electric Coop

Outages: 0

