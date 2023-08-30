Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly

Power outage
Power outage(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the sun rises, residents in the Suncoast will be able to assess damage from Hurricane Idalia.

Florida Power and Light Crews will work to reestablish service to users. As of 4:30 a.m. here are the number of outages per county. This is according to poweroutage.us

Electric Providers for Manatee

Florida Power & Light Company

Outages 3,158

Peace River Electric Coop

Outages 67

Electric Providers for Sarasota

Florida Power & Light Company

Outages 8,556

Peace River Electric Coop

Outages

38

Electric Providers for Charlotte

Florida Power & Light Company

Outages 1,908

Lee County Electric Coop

Outages 0

Electric Providers for Desoto

Florida Power & Light Company

Outages 700

Peace River Electric Coop

Outages: 0

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, likely to become major storm
Hurricane Idalia 8 a.m. update
Hurricane Idalia expected to strengthen before Florida hit
The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.
2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide now available
5 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia now a Category 2 Hurricane
8 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to intensify

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
Hurricane Idalia effects felt on Sarasota Bayfront - 10pm Report
Developing Story wwsb generic
Skyway bridge closed, wind speeds reach 50+ MPH
Idalia 2 a.m. update
Idalia to become a Category 4 storm before landfall
Bradenton Police Department
WATCH: BPD, Manatee lifeguards rescue man in distress near Palma Sola Causeway