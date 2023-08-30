Power outages in the Suncoast, updated hourly
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As the sun rises, residents in the Suncoast will be able to assess damage from Hurricane Idalia.
Florida Power and Light Crews will work to reestablish service to users. As of 4:30 a.m. here are the number of outages per county. This is according to poweroutage.us
Electric Providers for Manatee
Outages 3,158
Outages 67
Electric Providers for Sarasota
Outages 8,556
Outages
38
Electric Providers for Charlotte
Outages 1,908
Outages 0
Electric Providers for Desoto
Outages 700
Outages: 0
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.