Idalia no longer a Hurricane, now a Tropical Storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia is no longer a hurricane, it is now considered a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center confirms.

The Storm Surge Warnings and Watches have been discontinued along the Gulf coast of Florida. The Storm Surge Watch has been discontinued along the Georgia coast.

The Hurricane Warning along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina has been changed to a Tropical Storm Warning. The Hurricane Watches have been discontinued.

The Tropical Storm Warnings have been discontinued along the Gulf coast of Florida, and on the east coast of Florida south of the Flagler/Volusia County Line.

Some additional weakening is forecast through tonight, but Idalia is expected to remain a tropical storm while it moves near the coasts of Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina.

