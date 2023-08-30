Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Idalia to become a Category 4 storm before landfall

Idalia 2 a.m. update
Idalia 2 a.m. update(WWSB)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:09 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia continues to strengthen as it moves north through the Gulf of Mexico. At 2 AM, the storm is about 100 miles west of Tampa and 175 miles south of Tallahassee. Peak sustained winds are 120 mph. Idalia is expected to reach Category 4 status before making landfall in the Big Bend this morning.

A sustained wind of 37 mph, with a wind gust of 61 mph was reported at SRQ with the southerly winds.

High tides in Sarasota Bay will occur near Noon on Wednesday. With strong winds blowing onshore, storm surges of 3 to 6 feet will be common. Storm Surge Warnings and Hurricane Warnings remain in effect.

A Tornado Watch is in effect this morning with the potential for brief, spin-up tornadoes. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Suncoast with the potential for flooding with 3 to 6 inch rainfalls.

As the storm moves toward the Big Bend, we will still experience gusty winds and bands of thunderstorms from time to time. This activity will continue for much of the day Wednesday. Storm surge levels after our Noon high tides.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, likely to become major storm
Hurricane Idalia 8 a.m. update
Hurricane Idalia expected to strengthen before Florida hit
The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.
2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide now available
5 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia now a Category 2 Hurricane
8 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to intensify

Latest News

12 a.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia now forecast to be Category 4 Hurricane
8 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, likely to become major storm
5 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia now a Category 2 Hurricane
2 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia continues to grow