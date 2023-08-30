Hurricane Idalia now a Category 4 Hurricane

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia continues to strengthen as it moves north through the Gulf of Mexico. As of 5 a.m. she has reached Category 4 status.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center stated the maximum sustained winds have increased to 130 mph with higher gusts and her pressure is dropping quickly.

High tides in Sarasota Bay will occur near Noon on Wednesday. With strong winds blowing onshore, storm surges of 3 to 6 feet will be common. Storm Surge Warnings and Hurricane Warnings remain in effect.

A Tornado Watch is in effect this morning with the potential for brief, spin-up tornadoes. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Suncoast with the potential for flooding with 3 to 6 inch rainfalls.

As the storm moves toward the Big Bend, we will still experience gusty winds and bands of thunderstorms from time to time. This activity will continue for much of the day Wednesday. Storm surge levels after our Noon high tides.

