Hurricane Idalia crosses into Georgia, downgraded to category 1

11 a.m. update
11 a.m. update(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia has been downgraded to a category 1 storm as of 11 a.m. and has made its way into Georgia leaving behind massive flooding and damage.

Idalia made landfall as a Category 3 after a brief stint as a Category 4. She made landfall near Keaton Beach in the Big Bend Area of Florida just before 8 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a press conference at 12:30 p.m. to discuss storm damage.

High tides in Sarasota Bay will occur near Noon on Wednesday. With strong winds blowing onshore, storm surges of 3 to 6 feet will be common. Storm Surge Warnings and Hurricane Warnings remain in effect.

A Tornado Watch is in effect this morning with the potential for brief, spin-up tornadoes. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the Suncoast with the potential for flooding with 3 to 6 inch rainfalls.

As the storm moves toward the Big Bend, we will still experience gusty winds and bands of thunderstorms from time to time. This activity will continue for much of the day Wednesday. Storm surge levels after our Noon high tides. Police are asking Suncoast residents to stay home until water recedes.

