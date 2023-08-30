Advertise With Us
Hurricane Idalia now forecast to be Category 4 Hurricane

11 p.m. Hurricane Update(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Idalia is now forecasted to be a Category 4 Hurricane at landfall.

Currently the storm has maximum sustained winds of 110 MPH.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning areas in Florida by tonight or early Wednesday. A storm surge warning is also in effect.

Rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding. A few tornadoes will be possible along the west central Florida coast through tonight.

There is a Hurricane Warning in effect for Manatee County. The Hurricane Watch has been lifted in Sarasota County. The Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for Sarasota County.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County.

