Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Ford recalls certain Super Duty trucks over potential axle problem

Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.
Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.(Source: Ford Motor Co.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Auto giant Ford has recalled almost 42,000 Super Duty F-250 and F-350 trucks because a left rear axle shaft may break and increase the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall covers certain 2023 vehicles with single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft.

According to the NHTSA, that shaft “may have been improperly heat-treated” during manufacturing.

The agency says if the axle shaft is broken, it can cause a “loss of drive power or vehicle rollaway” when the truck is in park.

Vehicle owners can search the NHTSA database for new recalls using the vehicle identification number to see if the recall covers their vehicle.

Ford will send notification letters to owners of affected vehicles by Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, likely to become major storm
The 2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide is now available.
2023 ABC7 First Alert Hurricane Guide now available
Idalia causing flooding near Sarasota's Bayfront
Sarasota Police say stay home, Bayfront flooded
Hurricane Idalia 8 a.m. update
Hurricane Idalia expected to strengthen before Florida hit
5 p.m. Hurricane Update
Hurricane Idalia now a Category 2 Hurricane

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
Hurricane Idalia effects felt on Sarasota Bayfront - 10pm Report
FILE - Former Washington Archbishop, Cardinal Theodore McCarrick listens during a news...
Former Catholic cardinal, age 93, is not competent to stand trial on teen sexual abuse charges
Manasota Key Road washed out
Manasota Key Road washed out by Hurricane Idalia
A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands