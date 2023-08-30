Flooding issues from Idalia likely to be increased by hide tides
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain that is lingering in the area from Hurricane Idalia has caused major flooding around the Suncoast.
Road closures, especially coastal roads and causeways are being shut down and police are telling to stay home.
High tides in the area will likely cause remaining storm surge to linger in the area longer than expected. Tides will remain high, especially around barrier islands.
Here are some of the Road Closures we have at this time.
Sarasota:
Ringling Causeway Bridge
Main St and Gulfstream Ave
Fruitville Rd and U.S. 41
1st St and Pineapple Ave
Pineapple Ave and Palm Ave
Gulfstream Ave and Pineapple Ave
Siesta Bridge at Siesta Dr
1st St and Cocoanut Ave
2nd St and Cocoanut Ave
Bradenton/Manatee County
Palma Sola Causeway
Manatee Bridge
Cortez Bridge
Virginia Dr: Just south of Manatee Ave
Riverside Dr E: 18th St E to 21st St E and between 24th St E - Chauncy Ave
Riverview Blvd W: 26th St to 20th St
Charlotte County:
US 41 bridges over the Peace River
Beach Road Causeway
Cooper Street to Berry Street.
