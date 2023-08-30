Flooding issues from Idalia likely to be increased by hide tides

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain that is lingering in the area from Hurricane Idalia has caused major flooding around the Suncoast.

Road closures, especially coastal roads and causeways are being shut down and police are telling to stay home.

High tides in the area will likely cause remaining storm surge to linger in the area longer than expected. Tides will remain high, especially around barrier islands.

Here are some of the Road Closures we have at this time.

Sarasota:

Ringling Causeway Bridge

Main St and Gulfstream Ave

Fruitville Rd and U.S. 41

1st St and Pineapple Ave

Pineapple Ave and Palm Ave

Gulfstream Ave and Pineapple Ave

Siesta Bridge at Siesta Dr

1st St and Cocoanut Ave

2nd St and Cocoanut Ave

Bradenton/Manatee County

Palma Sola Causeway

Manatee Bridge

Cortez Bridge

Virginia Dr: Just south of Manatee Ave

Riverside Dr E: 18th St E to 21st St E and between 24th St E - Chauncy Ave

Riverview Blvd W: 26th St to 20th St

Charlotte County:

US 41 bridges over the Peace River

Beach Road Causeway

Cooper Street to Berry Street.

