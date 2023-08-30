FEMA announces power outage numbers amid Hurricane Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Idalia made landfall in the Big Bend Region and has left more than 251,300 homes and businesses without power in Florida. Almost half of the state’s 33 public power utilities have taken a hit with outages affecting close to 42,000 people.

Before Idalia made landfall, FEMA has gathered more than 350 mutual aid resources from around 50 public power utilities across 13 states from as far as Alaska, to as near as Georgia, as well as hundreds of contractors and tree crews.

As of 11 a.m. today, FEMA reports public power utilities across the state have restored power to some 52,000 costumers.

