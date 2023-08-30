Cortez boaters braced themselves for Idalia

CORTEZ, Fla. (WWSB) - Boaters in Cortez made last minute checks on their boats as they prepared for incoming storm surge and flooding.

Charter Captain Kathe Fannon predicted the roads in Cortez would most likely be under water because of how close the area is to the water. She also explained with the flooding residents should not be out in it.

“People thinking, they can walk through this flood water and go check out stuff and everything is ok, you don’t know about a down wire. You will get electrocuted. A lot of people just forget that part. A down wire somewhere will electrocute you,” said Fannon.

Jay Lucas stopped by the docks by AP Bell Fish Company to double check his preparations to secure his boat. , Lucas explained a serious storm surge, like they are expecting, will cause serious damage.

“It will push your dock lines over the pilings and after that happens, then the boats start to move and that’s when like what happened down there in Fort Myers where you saw all the boats piled up on top of each other. They are going to go until they run into something to stop them,” said Lucas.

Captain Kathe said she still hasn’t decided if she will leave the area but says they are prepared to do that.

“We always have all our papers and everything that we have to take with us, you know that’s in the car ready to go. We haven’t made the decision to leave yet, you know the village, but we are ready to go at any time and we won’t wait until the last minute. If it gets bad, I have a place above high ground,” said Fannon.

