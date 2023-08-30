Charlotte County opens refuge center

Advertise With Us
Port Charlotte has opened a refuge center at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd.(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) – Port Charlotte has opened a refuge center at Centennial Park Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd.

The refuge is pet friendly. Bring bedding, food and water with you to the refuge site. Find a complete list of what to bring in the Charlotte County Disaster Guide: https://charlottecountyfl.gov/disasterguide.

If rising water threatens your home or business or if you evacuate due to flooding, turn off your power at the circuit breaker panel or fuse box.

