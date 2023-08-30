Advertise With Us
Caught on camera: Trooper stops fleeing driver on wrong side of busy Arizona freeway

In this video from viewer Katie Peterson, Arizona DPS troopers perform a pit maneuver on the truck that was fleeing from them on the Loop 101 in Scottsdale.
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - A driver fleeing from Arizona law enforcement ended up going the wrong way on a busy freeway Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a trooper spotted a driver who committed a traffic violation near Chaparral Road while heading north.

The trooper tried to pull the suspect over, but the driver took off. The trooper went after the driver.

A serious crash that caused a pickup truck to land on its roof closed northbound lanes of the Loop 101 near Scottsdale on Tuesday during rush hour.

About two miles into the chase, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver, which spun around the suspect’s pickup truck. The truck ended up facing south, so the driver sped off in that direction, going the wrong way in the northbound lanes.

The trooper continued to chase after the driver.

After about two miles, the driver crashed into several other vehicles and the truck ended up on its roof.

DPS Sgt. Eric Andrews said injuries from the incident range from “minor to very serious,” and no troopers were hurt.

The northbound lanes on the freeway are expected to be closed until around 8 p.m.

Drivers are asked to be patient and expect delays in the area. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

Officials say the driver crashed into several other vehicles, and the truck ended up on its roof. (Arizona's Family)

