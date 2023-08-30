Bridge reopenings after Hurricane Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast bridges are beginning to reopen after closures due to Hurricane Idalia.

Reopened bridges:

Anna Maria Bridge

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Howard Frankland Bridge

Courtney Campbell Causeway

Gandy Bridge

North Siesta Bridge

John Ringling Causeway Bridge (open for residents and business owners of Lido Key and St. Armands Key)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.