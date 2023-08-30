Bridge reopenings after Hurricane Idalia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast bridges are beginning to reopen after closures due to Hurricane Idalia.
Reopened bridges:
- Anna Maria Bridge
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge
- Howard Frankland Bridge
- Courtney Campbell Causeway
- Gandy Bridge
- North Siesta Bridge
- John Ringling Causeway Bridge (open for residents and business owners of Lido Key and St. Armands Key)
