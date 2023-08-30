Advertise With Us
Bridge reopenings after Hurricane Idalia

Storm updates
(City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast bridges are beginning to reopen after closures due to Hurricane Idalia.

Reopened bridges:

  • Anna Maria Bridge
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge
  • Howard Frankland Bridge
  • Courtney Campbell Causeway
  • Gandy Bridge
  • North Siesta Bridge
  • John Ringling Causeway Bridge (open for residents and business owners of Lido Key and St. Armands Key)

