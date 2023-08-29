Advertise With Us
Utilities shut off at Casey Key, water left off on for other barrier island

Sarasota County Government
Sarasota County Government(SCG)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Sarasota County Government have confirmed that water service will be shut off to Casey Key at 3 p.m.

Water will be left on for other barrier islands including Siesta Key.

To learn more about the county’s response to Hurricane Idalia visit http://scgov.net or call 311 to stay up to date on all things #Idalia.

