Utilities shut off at Casey Key, water left off on for other barrier island
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Officials with Sarasota County Government have confirmed that water service will be shut off to Casey Key at 3 p.m.
Water will be left on for other barrier islands including Siesta Key.
To learn more about the county’s response to Hurricane Idalia visit http://scgov.net or call 311 to stay up to date on all things #Idalia.
