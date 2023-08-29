Uber providing free trips to state-approved evacuation shelters

Advertise With Us
If you’re needing a ride to a shelter, Uber is offering free round-trip rides (up to $35 each way) to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.(Uber)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are in need of a ride to a shelter, Uber is offering to help. The company is giving free rides to select state-approved evacuation shelters.

Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

  • Virgil Mills Elementary School 7200 69th Street E. Palmetto 34211
  • Jesse P. Miller Elementary School 60143rd St. W, Bradenton 34209
  • Freedom Elementary School 9515 FL 64, Bradenton 34212

There is a maximum discount of up to $35 per ride and the ride offer is only valid for up to two trips per rider.

To take advantage of this, you have to use the promo code IDALIARELIEF.

