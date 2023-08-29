Uber providing free trips to state-approved evacuation shelters

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are in need of a ride to a shelter, Uber is offering to help. The company is giving free rides to select state-approved evacuation shelters.

Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

Virgil Mills Elementary School 7200 69th Street E. Palmetto 34211

Jesse P. Miller Elementary School 60143rd St. W, Bradenton 34209

Freedom Elementary School 9515 FL 64, Bradenton 34212

There is a maximum discount of up to $35 per ride and the ride offer is only valid for up to two trips per rider.

To take advantage of this, you have to use the promo code IDALIARELIEF.

