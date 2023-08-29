Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tropical Storm Idalia remains on same track

11 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
11 p.m. Tropical Storm Update(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia remains a Tropical Storm but continues to strengthen.

It is now expected to intensify into a Category 3 Hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Tuesday
Idalia projections strengthen
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan peninsula
The Manatee County Administration Buillding
Manatee County declares State of Emergency ahead of Idalia

Latest News

8 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to intensify
Governor DeSantis suspends tolls along Florida’s west coast in preparation for Idalia
5 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
Tropical Storm Idalia on the move toward Florida
Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Suncoast