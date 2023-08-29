Tropical Storm Idalia remains on same track

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia remains a Tropical Storm but continues to strengthen.

It is now expected to intensify into a Category 3 Hurricane by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County.

