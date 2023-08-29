Advertise With Us
Sarasota Bradenton International Airport still open Tuesday morning

(SRQ)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport is still open Tuesday morning.

The airport still is listing departures and arrivals and most are listed as being on time or delayed. If you are flying out of SRQ ahead of the storm, check your flight before you head to the airport.

You can check that here.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport and Tampa International Airport are both closed ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

Tropical Storm Idalia on the move toward Florida

