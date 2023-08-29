Advertise With Us
Sarasota County announces transit changes ahead of Idalia

(SCAT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Transit officials have announced several adjustments to local bus service; they also note further adjustments may be necessary.

Here are the current updates regarding Sarasota County Transit Service.

Revised transit services for Tuesday, August 29:

· Breeze/SCAT buses will operate fare-free standard service until 12pm noon. Ticket outlets will be closed. The Breeze Siesta Key route will not be in service.

· Breeze OnDemand by Sarasota County will be assisting with evacuation efforts and will have limited availability for other trips.

· Breeze Plus/SCAT Plus will provide only medically necessary trips. The service provider, MTM Transit, will contact riders who have non-medical trips scheduled for Tuesday, August 29, to cancel or reschedule the trip. Remaining drivers and vehicles will be assisting with evacuation efforts.

Revised transit services on Wednesday, August 30:

· Breeze/SCAT buses will not be in service on Wednesday morning. Fare-free standard service will resume at 12pm noon. Ticket outlets will be closed. The Breeze Siesta Key route will not be in service.

· Breeze OnDemand by Sarasota County will be assisting with efforts to return evacuees to their residences and will have limited availability for other trips.

· Breeze Plus/SCAT Plus will provide only medically necessary trips. The service provider, MTM Transit, will contact riders who have non-medical trips scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, to cancel or reschedule the trip. Remaining drivers and vehicles will be assisting with efforts to return evacuees to their residences.

Transportation to Evacuation Centers

· Public transportation to Evacuation Centers will be provided from the Downtown Station (150 N. Lemon Ave, Sarasota) and the Venice Community Center (326 Nokomis Ave S., Venice). This service will begin on at 8am Tuesday, August 29, ending when sustained winds reach 35 mph. Call 311 for information on additional Transportation Rally Points.

· Individuals who are registered to receive evacuation transportation assistance, including those needing transportation to a medically dependent evacuation center, are being notified. Pickups will begin on Tuesday, August 29.

