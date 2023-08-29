Manatee and Sarasota Counties open hurricane shelters
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -In response to Hurricane Idalia, public shelters are open in Sarasota and Manatee counties.
These shelters are hurricane evacuation shelters, not tornado shelters or flood shelters. Officials say shelters should be a last option and say it is always recommended to stay with family and friends if possible when you’re told to evacuate.
Due to changing conditions, availability of shelters may change. Be sure to check with your local government about individual operating hours and to ensure that individual, family and special needs can be accommodated.
The following shelters are currently open:
SARASOTA COUNTY
Atwater Elementary School, North Port
Booker High School, Sarasota
Brookside Middle School, Sarasota
Fruitville Elementary School
Heron Creek Middle School, North Port
Gulf Gate Elementary School, Sarasota
MANATEE COUNTY
Freedom Elementary School, Bradenton
