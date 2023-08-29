Advertise With Us
Manatee and Sarasota Counties open hurricane shelters

Sarasota and Manatee County has opened hurricane shelters
Sarasota and Manatee County has opened hurricane shelters
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -In response to Hurricane Idalia, public shelters are open in Sarasota and Manatee counties.

These shelters are hurricane evacuation shelters, not tornado shelters or flood shelters. Officials say shelters should be a last option and say it is always recommended to stay with family and friends if possible when you’re told to evacuate.

Due to changing conditions, availability of shelters may change. Be sure to check with your local government about individual operating hours and to ensure that individual, family and special needs can be accommodated.

The following shelters are currently open:

SARASOTA COUNTY

Atwater Elementary School, North Port

Booker High School, Sarasota

Brookside Middle School, Sarasota

Fruitville Elementary School

Gulf Gate Elementary School

Heron Creek Middle School, North Port

Gulf Gate Elementary School, Sarasota

MANATEE COUNTY

Freedom Elementary School, Bradenton

