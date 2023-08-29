Idalia continues to grow and may become a Cat 2 storm later this afternoon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia has now strengthened to a Category 1 and is forecasted to become a major storm. Before she makes landfall, she is projected to reach Category 3. The central pressure continues to drop.

Currently the storm has maximum sustained winds of 85 MPH.

People along the west coast of Florida should prepare accordingly. We are expected to see tropical storm force winds beginning Tuesday evening.

The storm is pushing slowly north of Cuba in the Gulf of Mexico. It is expected to rapidly strengthen as it moves over the warm Gulf of Mexico with water temperatures nearing 90 degrees. Conditions in the atmosphere will remain somewhat favorable for Idalia to get stronger as well with little shear expected. There is no change to the track, moving N to NE through Wednesday. Landfall is still expected in the Nature Coast in the Big Bend area Wednesday morning.

In addition a new tropical depression 11 has formed in the central Atlantic.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County.

