Hurricane Idalia now a Category 2 Hurricane

5 p.m. Hurricane Update
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Idalia is now a Category 2 Hurricane, the National Hurricane Center confirms.

The central pressure continues to drop. Currently the storm has maximum sustained winds of 100 MPH.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning areas in Florida by tonight or early Wednesday. A storm surge warning is also in effect.

Rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding. A few tornadoes will be possible along the west central Florida coast through tonight.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County.

Storm Surge warnings and watches
Storm Surge warnings and watches(WWSB)

