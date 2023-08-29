Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen, likely to become major storm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Idalia is continuing to strengthen. It is currently a Category 2 Hurricane, the National Hurricane Center confirms.

The central pressure continues to drop. Currently the storm has maximum sustained winds of 105 MPH.

Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning areas in Florida by tonight or early Wednesday. A storm surge warning is also in effect.

Rainfall may lead to flash and urban flooding. A few tornadoes will be possible along the west central Florida coast through tonight.

The Hurricane Watch has been lifted in Sarasota County.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.