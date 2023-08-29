Hurricane Idalia continues to grow

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia has strengthened to a Category 1 Hurricane and is forecasted to become a major storm. Before she makes landfall, she is projected to be a Category 3 Hurricane.

The central pressure continues to drop. Currently the storm has maximum sustained winds of 90 MPH.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County.

