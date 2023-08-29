Going to a shelter? Here’s what you need to bring

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If you are headed to a shelter during Hurricane Idalia, you should make sure you have everything you need to ensure a comfortable and safe stay.

After you’ve secured your home, locate a shelter near you and make sure you have the following items:

Your insurance, Medicare or Medicaid cards, driver license or photo I.D.

Your children’s immunization and other important health and insurance records.

Each family member’s medications, along with dosage information and physician’s contact information.

Drinking water.

Snacks or special foods.

Bedding and pillows.

Book or electronic entertainment items with headphones and chargers.

Change of clothing.

Personal hygiene items (including toilet paper).

Games/comfort items for children.

Disinfectant wipes.

Hand sanitizer.

Flashlight (in case your center loses power)

To find your shelter location click here.

