GALLERY: Hurricane Idalia in the Suncoast

FPL Trucks staging at Robarts Arena
FPL Trucks staging at Robarts Arena(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Idalia is projected to hit Florida as a Category 3 storm.

ABC7 is documenting this journey. If you are in a safe spot and you have access to internet, share your photos on our SHARE IT tab to add them to our gallery. Never put yourself in danger to get a good picture or video.

Your photos may be displayed on air or online!

