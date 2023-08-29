GALLERY: Hurricane Idalia in the Suncoast
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Idalia is projected to hit Florida as a Category 3 storm.
ABC7 is documenting this journey. If you are in a safe spot and you have access to internet, share your photos on our SHARE IT tab to add them to our gallery. Never put yourself in danger to get a good picture or video.
Your photos may be displayed on air or online!
Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.