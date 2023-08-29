Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Bridges locking down in Sarasota County ahead of Hurricane Idalia

The bridges will remain open to vehicular traffic
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ahead of Hurricane Idalia, Sarasota County Public Works staff are locking down local moveable bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Ahead of forecasted tropical storm force winds, Manasota Beach Road, Venice Avenue, Albee Road, and Blackburn Point Road are being locked down to marine traffic.

The Florida Department of Transportation is also locking its bridges within Sarasota County: Circus Bridge (South U.S. 41 on the Island of Venice), Hatchett Creek Bridge (North U.S. 41 on the Island of Venice), Stickney Point Road, Siesta Drive, and New Pass.

As of now, all of these bridges should be considered closed to marine traffic and open to vehicular traffic.

