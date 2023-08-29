First Alert Traffic: Bridges locking down in Sarasota County ahead of Hurricane Idalia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Ahead of Hurricane Idalia, Sarasota County Public Works staff are locking down local moveable bridges over the Intracoastal Waterway.

Ahead of forecasted tropical storm force winds, Manasota Beach Road, Venice Avenue, Albee Road, and Blackburn Point Road are being locked down to marine traffic.

The Florida Department of Transportation is also locking its bridges within Sarasota County: Circus Bridge (South U.S. 41 on the Island of Venice), Hatchett Creek Bridge (North U.S. 41 on the Island of Venice), Stickney Point Road, Siesta Drive, and New Pass.

As of now, all of these bridges should be considered closed to marine traffic and open to vehicular traffic.

