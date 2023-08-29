Advertise With Us
Disney offers emergency discount

Magic Kingdom at Disney World
Magic Kingdom at Disney World(Ways to Save Travel by Casey)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney announced Aug. 29 that that any Florida residents forced to evacuate by Hurricane Idalia, as well as any first responders, will be eligible to receive 50% off Disney Resort hotel stays on the evenings of Aug. 29-31, 2023.

Evacuees can call 407-W-DISNEY for details. For first responders, please call 407-828-3200. This applies to new bookings only and is based on availability

