Disney offers emergency discount

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Disney announced Aug. 29 that that any Florida residents forced to evacuate by Hurricane Idalia, as well as any first responders, will be eligible to receive 50% off Disney Resort hotel stays on the evenings of Aug. 29-31, 2023.

Evacuees can call 407-W-DISNEY for details. For first responders, please call 407-828-3200. This applies to new bookings only and is based on availability

