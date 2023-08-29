Advertise With Us
DeSantis expands Hurricane Idalia Emergency Declaration to 49 counties

The governor's state of emergency is now in effect for most Florida counties, including all of North Central Florida.
The governor's state of emergency is now in effect for most Florida counties, including all of North Central Florida.(wcjb)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order expanding the number of counties under a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Idalia.

The Emergency Declaration includes the following: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

To read the full executive order, click here or read below:

Idalia is expected to hit the state of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

