DeSantis expands Hurricane Idalia Emergency Declaration to 49 counties

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - During a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an Executive Order expanding the number of counties under a state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Idalia.

The Emergency Declaration includes the following: Alachua, Baker, Bay, Bradford, Brevard, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, and Wakulla counties.

To read the full executive order, click here or read below:

Idalia is expected to hit the state of Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

