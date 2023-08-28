Tropical Storm Idalia on the move toward Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest update has Tropical Storm Idalia becoming more organized with the center of the storm strengthening.

The new cone of uncertainty has narrowed and no longer includes Manatee County, and has moved slightly to the west.

However this projection can move again and a Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Manatee County. A storm surge warning remains in effect for the coastal area of the Suncoast.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 70 MPH with a central pressure holding at 987mb.

It is now expected to become a category two hurricane on Tuesday.

Now that Idalia is on the move it will be heading into warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico and gaining strength.

Tropical storm force winds will be felt in the Suncoast area as early as Tuesday evening with the current projected path. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A.

The next intermediate advisory will come out at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.