Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Tropical Storm Idalia on the move toward Florida

5 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
5 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
5 p.m. Tropical Storm Update(WWSB)
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The latest update has Tropical Storm Idalia becoming more organized with the center of the storm strengthening.

The new cone of uncertainty has narrowed and no longer includes Manatee County, and has moved slightly to the west.

However this projection can move again and a Hurricane Warning remains in effect for Manatee County. A storm surge warning remains in effect for the coastal area of the Suncoast.

Maximum sustained winds remain at 70 MPH with a central pressure holding at 987mb.

It is now expected to become a category two hurricane on Tuesday.

Now that Idalia is on the move it will be heading into warmer waters in the Gulf of Mexico and gaining strength.

Tropical storm force winds will be felt in the Suncoast area as early as Tuesday evening with the current projected path. Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A.

The next intermediate advisory will come out at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan peninsula
Tropical storm force winds could arrive as early as Tuesday
Idalia projections strengthen

Latest News

Hurricane Evacuation Route
Mandatory and voluntary evacuations issued for parts of the Suncoast
PIE will close 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 29th due to Tropical Storm Idalia
St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport to close ahead of Idalia
Charlotte County
Charlotte County declares a State of Emegency
City of North Port
City of North Port declares a State of Emergency