Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to intensify

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia remains a Tropical Storm but is strengthening, as of 8 p.m., as the pressure drops to 984 mb.

It is now expected to become a Category 2 Hurricane on Tuesday.

Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County too.

The next advisory will be released at 11 p.m.

