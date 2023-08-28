Tropical Storm Idalia forecast to intensify
8 p.m. Tropical Storm Update
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Idalia remains a Tropical Storm but is strengthening, as of 8 p.m., as the pressure drops to 984 mb.
It is now expected to become a Category 2 Hurricane on Tuesday.
Mandatory evacuations are in effect for Level A in Manatee County and Sarasota County. This includes any mobile homes that are not located in Level A. Voluntary evacuations are in effect for Level B in Manatee County too.
The next advisory will be released at 11 p.m.
