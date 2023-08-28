Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Parts of Suncoast under hurricane warning as Idalia strengthens

Hurricane warning now in affect from the middle of Longboat Key northward. Storm surge warning from Englewood northward through Tampa bay.
Tropical Storm Idalia 11 a.m. update
Tropical Storm Idalia 11 a.m. update(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it intensifies near Cuba. Parts of the Suncoast are now under a hurricane warning.

As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center is reporting that Idalia has 90 MPH winds with maximum sustained 65 MPH.

The center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located near latitude 20.6 north, longitude 85.2 west. A northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster north-northeast motion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, Idalia is forecast to increase in forward speed and turn north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

A storm surge watch is in effect for Chokoloskee to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of Englewood to Chokoloskee. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center will shortly be issuing advisories on Tropical Depression #10,...
Cone of uncertainty released for tropical depression #10
Spaghetti plot has the storm making landfall anywhere from Apalachicola to Naples next week
First Alert Weather: Tropical storm to develop in Gulf
Idalia
Tropical Storm Idalia forms near the Yucatan peninsula
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Avanelle Tyler of Englewood is...
DUI driver due in court

Latest News

WWSB Generic Stock 2
Four Manatee County Schools dismissed early ahead of storm
The Manatee County Administration Buillding
Manatee County declares State of Emergency ahead of Idalia
Next update is 11AM
Idalia picks up speed; expected to become a hurricane
Hurricane watch is up for Englewood and points north
First Alert Weather: Idalia forecast to move into the Gulf and become a hurricane later today