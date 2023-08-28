Parts of Suncoast under hurricane warning as Idalia strengthens

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it intensifies near Cuba. Parts of the Suncoast are now under a hurricane warning.

As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center is reporting that Idalia has 90 MPH winds with maximum sustained 65 MPH.

The center of Tropical Storm Idalia was located near latitude 20.6 north, longitude 85.2 west. A northward motion is expected through tonight, followed by a faster north-northeast motion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the forecast track, Idalia is forecast to increase in forward speed and turn north-northeastward over the eastern Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday and reach the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

A storm surge watch is in effect for Chokoloskee to Indian Pass Florida, including Tampa Bay. A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.

A tropical storm watch is in effect for south of Englewood to Chokoloskee. A tropical storm watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area

