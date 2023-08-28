Tropical Storm Idalia brings warnings to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A hurricane warning now in affect from the middle of Longboat Key northward and a storm surge warning is in effected from Englewood northward through Tampa Bay.

As of 1 p.m., the National Hurricane Center is reporting that Idalia has 100 MPH winds with maximum sustained 70 MPH.

Idalia is expected to make landfall as a Category 3 Hurricane.

People along the west coast of Florida, including the Tampa Bay region, through the Panhandle are urged to monitor the latest forecast.

